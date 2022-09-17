Frankly, it’s exhausting trying to track all of the stupid things I am supposed to be mad about. Fortunately, social media is out there to alert me and others wandering the desert about the latest “woke” rage of the day.
Too many people get riled up about a lot of things they have no control over. When “we” get angry or offended, “we” have to make sure everybody knows “we” are angry or offended and you should be too.
Last week we were supposed to be mad following the release of the trailer for Disney’s new live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Actress Halle Bailey plays the lead, Ariel. Bailey, if you don’t know, is Black.
And to many looking to shout their faux outrage for everyone to hear, that’s just a bridge too far. The real, original Ariel — you know, the cartoon character drawn by hand more than 20 years ago — was a white, red-headed teenager/mermaid.
A lot of people were mad when the trailer was released, just as they were when it was announced Bailey would play the role. According to some internet data sleuths, the trailer had 1.5 million dislikes by late week, a number somehow tracked through analytics and other data since there isn’t a dislike button on YouTube.
You know what I didn’t do last week? I didn’t go watch the trailer. Because I don’t care if Ariel is white, Black, brown, green, orange or whatever. She’s a freaking cartoon character. You know why it doesn’t matter she’s not white? Because her nemesis is purple.
You shouldn’t care either. If you don’t like it or someone finds it offensive, don’t watch it. There are plenty of things I don’t care for that I don’t watch, read or listen to; doesn’t bother me one bit.
Do you know what I did watch last week? About 50 TikToks of young Black girls watching the trailer for the new film. Many of the girls didn’t say a word in the short video clips, but you could see it in their eyes and the small smiles that slowly crept across their faces when it hit them.
Ariel ... looks like me. Some cried. My eyes, perhaps, welled up a time or two.
That is why inclusion matters. Why representation matters.
It’s not a race to erase the past; it’s a movement to make a future with more open arms than shut doors.
And the sooner we realize that, the better we’ll all be. The blood pressure will go down. We won’t wake up in the morning ready to doom-scroll looking for something to find offensive to share so others can either A) recognize how offended we really are and/or B) tell others they should be offended, too.
Someone in the office last week asked me how I can be so positive all the time?
Because I’m in a good spot. I have a great family and friends and like my job; there’s food on the table and it is football season. Wish there was more time for golf, but I know there are people struggling a whole lot more. Nothing wrong with being thankful and appreciative.
I try to be relentlessly positive because there’s nothing wrong with lifting people up. You never know who needs an attaboy or a smile, it doesn’t cost anything.
Whatever you do, just try not to bring others down. Find the good today.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.