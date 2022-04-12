One of the most intriguing aspects of the proposed $1.1 billion Encina plastics recycling plant — aside from the $2.1 billion in projected economic benefits to the region in the first five years after construction starts in Point Township or the 300 permanent jobs offering annual salaries of about $75,000 — is a concept called circular chemical solutions.
One of these chemicals, a hydrocarbon called BTX / P, is created through an advanced catalytic chemical process that will make changes within the molecules of plastics that are collected for recycling. It is a chemical conversion, not one that involves incineration, Encina officials tell us.
The basic chemical product — BTX / P — can then be used as a raw material to create thousands of new products, including materials used in food packaging, sports equipment, furniture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and many others.
So the process works like this: Recyclable plastics are collected in cities, towns and rural areas across the Northeast, including here in the Valley, and shipped to this plant, which implements its chemical process to convert and create a raw material that other companies can use to create thousands of products — in essence creating a circular, sustainable product cycle that does not require the creation of new plastics.
“Increasingly, customers are demanding sustainable practices across the product supply chain and life cycle,” Encina’s Chief Executive Officer David Roesser told us. “The feedstocks we manufacture reduce waste, offset the need to produce virgin materials and help manufacturers achieve carbon-neutral goals as we transition into a circular economy.”
Encina officials said they hope to begin construction at the proposed site — along Route 11 and adjacent to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River between Northumberland and Danville — by this fall.
The plant, to be named the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, could be fully operational by the fall of 2024.
The operational and technical plans will be reviewed and must been approved at every step along the way by the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and many other regulatory agencies, company officials said.
To their credit, Encina personnel said they want to be an “engaged partner as we build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with the local communities and businesses.”
That effort begins with a public open house, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. May 11 at the American Legion Post 44 along Route 11, just east of Northumberland in Point Township.
The open house will be set up in an open-floor format, allowing attendees to arrive at any time, then personally meet and speak with Encina team members to hear more about the proposed plant.
We also look forward to learning much more about this manufacturing process and will work to keep you informed as the detailed steps toward the construction and opening of the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility begin.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.