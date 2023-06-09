What are they afraid of?

It was 70 years ago, 1953. The place, Fellowship Hall of the Whitefield Methodist Church in Savannah. The women and children gathered expectantly for the show.
Then, out from the Sunday School rooms streamed a parade of men of the congregation, all dressed to kill in wide, flaring skirts and nylons and high heels. Now in those days there were not yet panty hose, so they were wearing stockings with rubber garters. And where they found all the high heels for all those big feet, no one was saying. The blouses were risqué, supported by brassieres perhaps stuffed by a local taxidermist (the word “bra” was just coming into use).
And the wigs! Blonde, red, black, brown, I don’t recall any really outlandish colors back then, but the styles were flamboyant as their bearers flung their curls about.
Makeup! They must have had some female help, as the lipstick was perfectly applied, various enhancements to the eyes were judiciously implemented, so as not to look trashy, you know. and nary a five o’clock shadow was to be found.
My own dad was in on it!! He was 6-foot-2, before donning his high heels, bald as an egg before donning the blonde wig, and you wouldn’t think he had it in him to look that good in makeup. But he pranced and danced and flirted around the room like, like, well, like a drag queen!
I wish I had pictures of it, but I suspect every man involved threatened his nearest kin with a slow, agonizing death if such snapshots ever came to light.
Now some perspective. 1953 was the twilight of the old split of the Methodist Church into The Methodist Church (northern) and The Methodist Church, South. By the late 1950s the split was gone, but in 1953, The Methodist Church, South (to which Whitefield belonged) was markedly conservative and segregated. So the people in that Fellowship Hall enjoying the show were seriously conservative. That didn’t stop them. Having men impersonate women was hilarious. It was not a threat to American values or civilization.
The whole idea of drag, and drag queens, and drag parades came along much later. Back in 1953, we barely know what “queers” were, and frankly, didn’t spend much time thinking about it, unless we we were J. Edgar Hoover. So much for LGBTQ+. We knew a little about Q, but that’s all.
American society is in a completely different place now. We have majorities of state legislatures who are so frightened of the tiny minority who are not only LGBTQ+, but who refuse to be silenced, that they are passing legislation to outlaw things that are just supposed to be fun, like drag festivals and parades.
What are they afraid of?
John Peeler,
Lewisburg