Now we are into another crisis because our elected officials decided to steal $4.2 billion, yes billion, of dollars from our gas tax to finance the state police. This is money we were told was to pay for road repairs and then bridge repair.
We are paying one of the highest road taxes in the country and they still can’t manage the money. Try to guess what will happen now? Yes, that’s right. They will likely add more tax on to our fuel tax to make up for the theft of the $4.2 billion tax dollars.
Well, I guess it all comes down to our voting population that keeps voting the same so-called representatives back into office. Our Baby Boomer generation should be ashamed of the country we are leaving our children and grandchildren. Never have I seen so much mismanagement and corruption as in the past 15-20 years. For the people who think the word corruption is a little strong, you have no idea!
Barry Starks,
New Columbia