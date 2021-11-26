Hours before Arabella Parker was thrown across the room, striking her head so severely part of her brain had to be removed as a treatment option, a Children & Youth caseworker testified last week that she visited the home.
In her testimony, she said there was nothing concerning about the visit, or with Parker. Previous allegations were “unfounded” another C&Y employee testified and since there were no new claims, the caseworker did not check for signs of abuse on Parker.
Hours later, she was beaten so badly she ended up in the hospital. But not before the people around her waited an inexcusable amount of time — 49 minutes according to testimony — before calling for 911. Those same people didn’t tell medical professionals what happened, which could have helped treat her.
Arabella Parker died 44 days later. She was 3.
There has been some closure following the convictions of Jahrid Burgess on Nov. 18 and earlier his mother, Christy Willis. Samantha Delcamp will face a jury early next year. But many questions remain.
There have always been questions regarding the handling of the case. Family members said they warned county child services about abuse. In testimony last week, a caseworker testified Arabella Parker had no physical limitations, which contradicted testimony from a Geisinger doctor who said the child had 44 separate injuries, including some that were weeks old.
It is clear Delcamp and Burgess tried, on several occasions to avoid contact with county caseworkers, using his mother’s car to stay away from county officials during visits, even as family members continued to plead for help.
“I think they need to listen to families more,” Arabella Parker’s aunt Mandy Kegler said. “If there are that many allegations then please start to listen.”
Here is what the C&Y section of Northumberland County’s website says: The agency is “charged with the responsibility of evaluating situations in which children are alleged to be neglected and/or abused. Our purpose is to assess and assure the safety and well-being of children and ensure that they have the opportunity for healthy development and permanency in a timely manner. One of our goals is to provide a continuum of care and services for children and their families to preserve the family unit as well as provide educational opportunities and preventative programs in an effort to improve communication and the skills necessary to assure the safety, permanency and well-being of children.”
It is a thankless job. No one is happy to see a Children & Youth caseworker, often arguing it’s a family matter, we will handle it internally.
There are, unfortunately, far too many false reports made for whatever reason. Caseworkers have to deal with those too, which can overwhelm already overworked and underpaid caseworkers and overwhelming a system that needs to work every time.
In this case, something clearly went tragically wrong. We need to find out what and why so it never happens again.
