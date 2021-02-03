President Biden, on day one of his term in office, canceled prior approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, a project President Trump approved after Obama shunned it. This is a very big deal for the environmental lobby and millions of millennial voters, or so it would seem.
The pipeline is a Canadian project aimed at getting fossil fuel from the world’s third-largest oil reserve, oil sands in Alberta, Canada, to the vicinity of Houston, Texas, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. On the Gulf end, the piped product will be processed and put on ocean-going ships and sold internationally. Contrary to public arguments, the U.S. would not buy the product because fracking has freed up sufficient oil/gas to make America energy independent. Unfortunately for Canada, we are in-between Canada and the Gulf. To get its product to market in a pipeline, the Canadians need the permission of our president to cross the USA/Canada border.
The project’s environmental problems in brief are: It would facilitate and prolong the world’s dependence on fossil fuels and associated carbon dioxide emissions; the extraction from the oil sand takes considerable heat thus significantly enlarges the carbon footprint of a barrel of oil; pipelines are known to spill and leak over time. Environmentalists are joined in their opposition to the pipeline by indigenous peoples whose sacred land would be violated or their “sovereign” land would be taken by eminent domain. So Biden scored a “sign your name,” public relations political win seemingly supporting the Green New Deal. The environmentalists and their supporters and native peoples are all happy. End of story.
Not so fast. Biden’s pen stopped the pipeline crossing our border. But there is an existing operational alternative to get the product to the Gulf. Railroads. American railroads. Rail costs more than pipeline for movement of liquid product, resulting in higher costs to Canada. With no pipeline, the extra railroad costs are going to be transferred to the American railroad business for many years to come. The real impact on the Green New Deal is minimal. Now it seems, although Biden would likely dislike my characterization, the project is a good “Make America Great Again” deal with no environmental benefit. Is this the end of the story?
Not quite, there is a huge twist. The product will cross the border and have to use the tracks of the largest North American rail network which already is the largest railroad mover of U.S. crude oil — Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF). One of the top 10 richest men in the world — Warren Buffet — heads a holding company that 100% owns BNSF. The Executive Order is very favorable to railroading and his railroad will score huge fees on this deal most of which flow back to stockholders and railroad workers.
So, the takeaways are that the win for the environment is not that real, the oil sand product will still get to market and we have traded pipeline breaks/leaks for the spills from train wrecks. America First wins. Even though there is a significant loss of union pipeline construction work in the short run, over the long run a more significant amount of Canadian money will go to American railroad owners and railroad workers as wages and purchases from equipment vendors. Democrats win as they will likely continue to get donations. The executive order benefits a wealthy donor and his railroad business interests. The Democrats will also win in the scramble for voters supporting the Green New Deal and environmental topics even though the railroad part of the deal, which nullifies the environmental benefits, is largely hidden from view.
In beautiful political irony, nothing is what it appears to be. The environmental voters are being duped with what is apparently a green project, but isn’t. Ordinary Americans win big economically with the fruits of “free” enterprise that exploits the Canadian need for Alberta fossil fuel to cross our country. And, if there is any corruption in how the American “take” of Canadian oil transport payments to American interests is split up, it is well disguised.
Ken Young is a semi-retired engineer with a Harvard PhD in water resources engineering who enjoys conservative commentary. He lives in Paxinos.