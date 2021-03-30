We’re grateful for The Daily Item’s coverage of Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense’s recent event. On Saturday, our nonpartisan, all-volunteer group, gathered to write to Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) to express our disappointment in his recent “no” votes on H.R.8 regarding background checks and reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
We gathered to remind Rep. Keller that, in 2018 as a PA House rep, he stood with Moms Demand Action and Transitions of PA to pass Act 79, legislation that temporarily removes firearms from convicted domestic abusers. By supporting the bipartisan bill, Mr. Keller took a stand for victims of domestic violence and supported a life-saving firearm regulation that does not infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens. He aptly told us regarding firearm ownership, “with rights come responsibilities.” Now we’re left wondering and ask Rep. Keller, “what changed?”
Similarly to Act 79, the House’s background checks bill — H.R.8 — does nothing to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding gun owners. H.R.8 updates the United States’s background checks system for the modern era, requiring background checks on all firearm sales, including those online, at gun shows, and through private sales. Currently, federal laws only require background checks at licensed gun shops. Passage of this foundational, basic security measure has widespread public and bipartisan support, and it is one step to assuring the safety of Mr. Keller’s constituents.
Given Rep. Keller’s vote for Act 79 in Pennsylvania, we are shocked and saddened by his weak justification for voting against the Violence Against Women Act and the House’s background checks bill. If Mr. Keller could support women and gun safety legislation back in 2018, he can do it now in 2021. We deserve real answers from our representative.
Becky Perez,
Lewisburg
Volunteer, Moms Demand Action
for Gun Sense in America