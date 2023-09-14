Who needs a Constitution? Donald Trump doesn’t, and hasn’t hesitated to state expressly that he believes that suspending the Constitution is something he’d be willing to do.
The only policy pursuit of the MAGA Republicans is to do whatever it may take to support Trump for reelection. Climate change, high drug prices, foreign relations, etc., all take a back seat to reelecting Trump as president.
Why? Because given the mountain of evidence supporting the double-digits of felony crimes with which he is charged, reelection is the only way for Trump to play his “get out of jail free” card.
There is a Constitution, and it is the document upon which our judicial system (among others) is based. Amendment 14, Section 3 makes it pretty clear that Donald Trump has forfeited his right to run prospectively for any public office. Those who think otherwise ought to read it.
Beyond that, if you think that the sole plank in your party’s 2024 platform should be focused on how to keep out of jail the multiply-indicted, “I did nothing wrong” 45th president of the United States, the one who twice failed to win a majority of the votes cast, think again.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg