Volunteer fire departments in Northumberland, Shamokin and Sunbury are considering the possibilities of consolidations, mergers or partnerships as means to pool resources and build more stable, efficient and vibrant departments to serve their communities.
As fire department volunteerism continues to decline and expenses increase, not one of nearly 80 volunteer fire departments that serve the citizens of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties should completely close the door on the possibilities that consolidations or mergers could bring to their dedicated personnel, organizations and the communities they serve.
“It’s time that all municipalities get together and look at the bigger pictures of where we’re at, and what we need to do to push this along,” said Stephen Jeffery, director of public safety and emergency management in Northumberland County and chief of the Shamokin Fire Bureau.
“Consolidation down the road will probably happen,” Jeffery noted. “Municipalities will have to start looking at merging or consolidating or looking into regionalization with multiple municipalities.”
Volunteer fire officials note that fire station pride and concerns about sharing revenue that members worked hard to raise often stall merger or consolidation talks.
However, the circumstances faced by volunteer fire departments, further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, do offer an opportunity for positive reflection on what could be built if some of these organizations that have been serving their communities for more than 200 years were to join forces.
What if a new, consolidated department, operating with an ample number of men and women, offered a vibrant atmosphere for training, equipment maintenance, acquisition of new gear, successful fundraising efforts and fun social activities?
And what if, when fires, accidents or rescue missions occur, an entire team of highly trained volunteers were ready to roll as the alarms sound.
All of these things do happen in many Valley fire stations right now, but perhaps in some of the smaller departments, where volunteers are scarce, resources are limited and fundraising is difficult, it might just be time to ask a question: What if?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.