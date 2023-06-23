As we continue to read, hear and talk about the new Encina, “circular manufacturing facility” to be located on the banks of the north branch of the Susquehanna River, many questions remain unanswered.
The basic premise is that plastic garbage (they call it “end-of-life plastic” or feedstock) will be removed from landfills in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and others. This dirty garbage will be baled and shipped to Point Township, where it will be washed with Susquehanna River water, and then used in their recycling process. How much garbage? According to Encina’s brochures, they are bragging that they will process 450,000 tons of plastic per year. That equals approximately 2,460,000 pounds of plastic a day. Think about that for a moment, and then tell me how this new facility is going to enhance the quality of life in our Valley. What could go wrong?
Most of the proposed location is not in the hundred-year floodplain, but a fair amount is still there.
Our river, which has been named the river of the year in Pennsylvania, is prone, not only to frequent flooding, but also, as we are currently experiencing, drought conditions, and a lowered flow rate. Encina has projected requesting approximately 2.5 million gallons of water per diem to be removed from the river used to wash the plastics, evaporated, and then most returned to the river. They are fond of pointing out that this rate of removal is roughly equivalent to a small town. But this is not a small town. This is a huge recycling plant. What could go wrong?
If you ask about any specifics, such as the solvents that will be used and how they will be removed. You will be told that that is proprietary information and cannot be shared. So what happens with this huge building full of plastic garbage?
Obtaining the plastic and cleaning it is called Phase 1 by Encina. Phase 2 is where things get even stranger.
Encina then wants to superheat the plastics in the absence of oxygen in a system, known as pyrolysis. When you heat wood in the absence of oxygen, you get charcoal. Their concept is when they do this to the plastic they will get toluene benzene, and xylene. To this date, it appears that this has only been done successfully in a laboratory. Encina said there is a plant, but when a request was made to visit and see the plant the word proprietary cropped up again.
There is currently nowhere in the United States, where this procedure is operating and commercially viable. We are so lucky that our Valley has been chosen as the first test subject. What could possibly go wrong?
There are many other questions. How is the heat generated? Through the incineration of some of the plastics or perhaps a proposed natural gas pipeline. There are plans for a fire control unit. What are the chances of dealing with a fire problem?
There are issues with property values, incredible increases in traffic, gas flares, odors, and so much more. Encina only wants to talk about jobs and prosperity.
And we haven’t even addressed the question of who are these people who walked up to us and offered us over $1 billion. We know that they want our precious natural resources. What do we know about them? What is their relationship to the petrochemical giants?
Why do I feel like I’m standing on the street corner in front of a small table where a young man is flashing two kings and a queen? Oh, what the heck I’ll play. What do I have to lose? What could go wrong?
K.J. Kopf lives in Northumberland.