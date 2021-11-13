I just had the great pleasure of being in Italy for two weeks, sadly much of it was “business.” Interestingly, everyone had a mask. If yours was too low someone would tell you to pull it up, or if you had no mask you would be told to put one on.
To enter a restaurant one had to show a “Green Pass,” indicating that you had been vaccinated. All schools are open. Terribly oppressive, as some of our Central Pennsylvania neighbors would say. But Italy has four cases of COVID per 100,000, while we in Union County have 40 — yes 40 rather than four.
There must be a message here. Viva Italia!
Peter Karl Kresl,
Lewisburg