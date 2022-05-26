Again, we’re heartbroken at the loss of 21 people all at once, mostly children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This comes after Buffalo, NY; Laguna Woods, CA; Dallas, TX; Oxford, MI in the last six months alone. And a shooting in our own communities — in Sunbury — just last week and in Selinsgrove last month.
Oh, and that doesn’t even cover suicide by gun, which takes 65,000 people a year in this country. Recently that included country star Naomi Judd. Did you know that suicide by gun is twice as likely to happen in rural areas than in urban areas? That’s our Valley.
For me, the worst is the children. According to an Associated Press article this week, more children have died from gun violence in this country than from any other cause over the past three years. It used to be car crashes. But it isn’t just school shootings. It is suicide. It is homicide. It is unintentional shootings, usually from guns legally owned but not securely stored in a home or vehicle.
There are more places in this country to buy firearms than there are Starbucks in the entire world. It’s a 2 to 1 margin (65,000 U.S. gun dealers in 2017; 33,700 Starbucks in the world — even taking out the ones closed in Russia). We might rant and rave about millionaires and billionaires from companies like Starbucks, but it is clearly gun manufacturers who are making the big bucks. At the expense of our loved ones, and particularly our children.
What do we need to do? More mental health resources? Yes! More education? Yes! Stronger enforcement of current gun laws? Yes! Teaching every gun owner how to securely store their firearms? Yes, firearms should be unloaded and locked with ammunition locked separately! Tell your elected officials to close background check loopholes and pass Extreme Risk Protection laws? Yes! And if they don’t, elect new ones!
What do we need to do? Protect our children from more gun violence? Absolutely yes.
Sara Kelley,
Lewisburg