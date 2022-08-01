I don't understand where/when/how this divisiveness has taken over our country. Lies and misinformation have become the norms that divide us.
I find it interesting that there are around 6 or 8 media broadcasting stations that tend to be speaking the same language and only one is off on some other tangent for news. And, almost half of the viewers are watching and believe that one station.
Here's a couple of things I read that I think say a lot about us and our country today:
1. Tell people there's an invisible man in the sky who created the universe and the vast majority will believe you. Tell them that the paint is wet and they have to touch it to be sure.
2. If you only scratch the surface, you won't find out the things that you don't know.
3. 72% of Americans say mass shootings can be prevented if we really want to try. 44% of Republicans say "we have to accept them." 72% of Democrats say banning assault weapons will do a lot to prevent mass killings. 60% of Republicans say the answer is better mental health screenings. And we still will allow 18-year-old kids to buy military assault weapons. We need help!
Do we want to be a democracy anymore?
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg