Response to Andy Kline’s letter of Sept. 16 (Respect for Law Enforcement):
Andy, I believe your intentions were good when writing your letter and believe you and those you represent do a good job. We all like and want freedom, but I must criticize your logic.
Your job and those you represent have the same job as President Biden, and that is to protect the people of the United States.
Those you guard have already had their freedom taken away.
Your job and those you represent result from taking a person’s freedom away.
So one must ask, What is your solution for the United States’ Chief Guard, President Biden? Unlike you, he cannot lock up those who are spraying virus bullets. What do you recommend?
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury