When the CDC announced that many restrictions on fully vaccinated people could be lifted, confusion arose about what that meant for masking in general.
Who does this apply to?
To hear people talking initially, you would think the announcement meant we could all burn all our masks. Not quite! The mask requirement relaxation only applies to fully vaccinated people. It does not supersede other jurisdictions’ requirements – so state mask requirements stand, calling for masking indoors in public accommodations and outdoors in crowds. There are exceptions, even for the fully vaccinated — masks should still be worn by everyone on transit, in health care settings, and in congregate living.
In addition to these exceptions, anyone who is vaccinated should also consider whether they share a household with someone at higher risk, for example anyone not yet fully vaccinated (many who only became eligible in mid-April), those unable to be vaccinated (children under 12 or people with certain medical conditions), or people with weakened immune systems (the very elderly or those undergoing chemotherapy, even if vaccinated). A vaccinated person who has long-term close contact with people in these categories may want to be cautious about going maskless around others.
Is the CDC announcement vindication for people who have rejected masks all along a big I-told-you-so?
Well, no, it’s actually vindication for vaccines. They make this possible. Nor is it a rejection of masks as a way to reduce infections. Masks have been and continue to be very useful for that – for anyone who is not fully vaccinated or for those wanting to avoid other infections or even allergens. If you see someone wearing a mask now, there are many potential reasons for them to be doing so. They might just have a cold. The new recommendation is not even a rejection of mask mandates in general, but rather a prediction that we are making progress toward our goal of more immunity and less disease.
So how vaccinated/immune are we?
The CDC announcement didn’t note benchmarks that would allow us to calibrate our response to local vaccination levels, but we can look at the overall/national data to get a sense of where we stand. According to the CDC, the U.S. (as of May 29) is 40.2% fully vaccinated and 50.1% partially vaccinated.
By contrast Pennsylvania is 43% full and 57.8% partial; Union County, 33.4% and 41.5%. So while the state is ahead of the country on both counts, the county is behind both the state and national averages. This means that in Union County the newly relaxed CDC mask recommendations apply to about a third of the residents.
And that’s just one of the stats to consider. How much has disease transmission slowed?
During the CDC announcement, the spokesperson noted that nationally cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are dropping. That’s great news, but it also conceals local variation. Those stats have been dropping in Pennsylvania on average, too. But what about Union County? While there are far fewer people hospitalized and dying now than the winter peak, the county curves dropped until about the middle of March, then rose slightly, and now are continuing along roughly level. Though they are not rising locally, they are not yet dropping decisively either. And those similar case numbers are cropping up among the unvaccinated, a subset of the population.
It has taken us five months to get to where we are now with vaccinations. Allowing for the number of people already partially vaccinated who will shift into the fully vaccinated column in coming weeks, it looks like most counties in the state are approaching 40% fully vaccinated. If we make use of ample vaccine availability, the state could make it all the way to 70% by July 4. But only if we pick up the current pace!
To find out where to get the shot, go to www.vaccines.gov, call 1-800-232-0233, text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or text your ZIP to VACUNA (822862) for Spanish.
Let’s get vaccinated. We can do this! Let’s end COVID!
Samantha Pearson is the executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods; she is collaborating on regional public health messaging with the Lycoming-based Let’s end COVID!, a group of concerned people in Northcentral PA working to overcome COVID-19.