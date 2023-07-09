I did some research and found the word ‘woke’ has similar meanings and Mr. Google noted that it is “derived from the African American vernacular and it means alert to racial prejudice and discrimination,” and currently it includes a range of social inequalities such as sexism.
The Oxford Dictionary and Wikipedia both note that it refers to an awareness of racial prejudice and discrimination.
A woman on Facebook describes ‘woke’ as “awakened to the needs of others, to be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble, and kind, and eager to make the world a better place for all people.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is anti-woke and his chief counsel, Ron Newman, notes that the word woke focuses on the systemic injustices in America and DeSantis doesn’t believe there are any systemic injustices. Hmm. No racial prejudice, discrimination, no need to raise the minimum wage, no need to make a woman’s pay equal to a man’s pay, etc. In fact, DeSantis is on record as wanting to “relegate wokeism to the dustbin of history.”
I think any governor who picks a fight with Walt Disney Corporation is on his way to the dustbin of history. Disney brings millions to the Florida economy, and I think Mickey Mouse and Pluto will be showing up at the governor’s door if he continues to dump on Disney. And let’s not forget the governor is a book banner and seems like a “my way or the highway” kind of guy that isn’t interested in listening to other viewpoints.
It scares me when he says he “wants to make America like Florida.” I could be wrong, but I think the United States wants and needs a president who can bring Republicans, Democrats and independents together for the common good of the country rather than an autocrat who is going to continue to fight Disney and ban books in accordance with his views rather than America’s views.
DeSantis has voiced his concern that woke-ism is one of those extreme liberal beliefs that should not and cannot be tolerated in this country. Look at the definitions mentioned and I think woke-ism should be praised rather than banished as “one of those liberal things.”
I think Democrats and Republicans should work together to overcome racial prejudice and discrimination rather than having one party work to change the voting areas so one party has a more difficult time driving or walking to vote. And let’s dump the laws in some states that disallow anyone to provide food and/or water to those who are waiting long hours in line to cast their vote, and gerrymandering should be outlawed!
This Old Codger likes the definition of woke from the woman on Facebook because it can include a lot of people and isn’t confined to just Democrats or Just Republicans. In my mind, it describes what every person should strive for. And you know if you see it on Facebook, it’s definitely true (just kidding!).
Hopefully, the next presidential election will be free of fraud and opportunities to cheat in the vote counting to allow your party to win. I truly get disgusted with the lying and cheating in order to claim the Presidency, the House of Representatives, the Senate, or any political office whether it’s national, state or local. I look forward to elections that are completed fairly and without incidents.
That being said, I encourage all of you to become woke
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.