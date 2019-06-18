As the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion was marked it amazed me to see what freedoms these brave men fought for have become important in society today.
We have people making $25 million a movie, driving the cost to $10 a ticket, espousing distribution of wealth and other socialist mantras as economic panaceas.
We have people trying to tell us there’s a multitude of genders while science proves there are only two. This is especially ironic when you consider the fact many of those same folks tell you to show them the science on many other subjects.
We have people telling us you must protect the environment from global warming while manufacturers produce refrigerators, air conditioners and electronics that last a maximum of 5-7 years and can’t be easily disposed of because landfills are filled to overflowing or they’re just plain harmful to local ecosystem.
We also do not respect life when the act of abortion is defended in the June 2 edition of this publication by a writer espousing the moral clarity of defending abortion! When did killing a human being become a matter of moral clarity? Say it slowly and every small word possible when you explain it to me because in an uncertain world I can promise you I won’t grasp the concept. Defenders of a woman’s right to this awful practice would have you believe they’re not killing a human being. However when there is a heartbeat that is a living human dependent on the mother for continuing growth, a living being not an it.
Making this even more discouraging a thought is the state of New York this week sent a bill to the governor that will probably be signed outlawing the declawing of cats. This is in a state where you can abort a baby right up to birth. A cat is more important than a baby in the Empire State.
While I believe most if not all of those brave men on the beach at Normandy would do the same thing today, if you told them these would be the important rights our society wanted today they’d be appalled. I know I’m appalled at how callous and unfeeling many are today and if you want moral clarity, look to how we treat the most vulnerable in society to see if there is really any such clarity. If you think babies are less important than animals you shouldn’t like that answer.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury