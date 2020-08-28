What Kamala Harris should have said during her acceptance speech:
Hi, my name is Kamala Harris. Some of you may know me as the former girlfriend of the third most powerful man in California, former House Speaker Willie Brown. Willie gave me my first real jobs. Committee jobs where I had to meet once a month for about $80,000 a year. He helped me win the San Francisco DA job, later the California AG gig. I was hard on crime. I sent more than 1,500 mostly minority citizens to jail for minor pot possession. I put people on death row. Unfortunately, when I got caught hiding evidence proving a man’s innocence, a high court ruled he had to be set free, against my wishes. I was tough on some environmental polluters. Others, well, I couldn’t bring charges against them, because you see, they were good friends of Willie Brown.
I speak my mind! I thought Joe Biden was a racist and said so. I believed those who accused him of sexual assault, and said so. I supported border enforcement, the police, all law enforcement, and said so. I believed in the Second Amendment, own guns myself, and said so.
Unfortunately, when I was elected Senator, I gave all those beliefs up. I’m not sure I ever believed in them in the first place. You see, the media will never tell you the truth about me. Even though I’m in the top five most left-wing senators now, the media portrays me as a moderate. I know Joe had almost 50 years in public office and never helped solve the problems that suddenly appeared the day Trump was elected, but he can solve them now.
So I’m asking you, if you live in communities ruled by the Democrats for decades, with failing schools, skyrocketing murder rates, and overwhelming poverty, forget all that and vote for Joe and me. You don’t need to see any debates. We can’t let Joe out of his basement. As Obama said, never underestimate Joe’s ability to screw things up.
William Folk,
McClure