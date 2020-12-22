Occasionally things crystallize in your mind. A week ago someone wrote a letter to the editor in which he stated: “The Democrats could demonstrate their desire for unity in our nation and love for their Republican brothers and sisters by publicly supporting the investigation of each allegation of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election...” I found that highly irritating — this guy who’s trying to steal the election, called us enemies of the people and worse now expects that we Democrats will want to demonstrate our love? To him? Who does he think he is? Who does he think we are?
Then Rep. Dan Meuser wrote his “My Turn,” (Dec. 18) which includes the line, “... so that last-minute decisions that favor one side over another do not occur.”
And it all crystallized for me. Mr. Meuser is engaging in classic gas-lighting — his side is the one that put into place last-minute decisions that favor his side by obstructing voting, never mind their demands for a do-over now that their guy lost! The changes Meuser complains about all expanded voting opportunities, so what he’s really saying is, “If everybody who can, votes, we lose!” Tough cookies, pal. It’s called democracy. Be better if you want to win. But he won’t — instead he acts aggrieved, like he has a valid point when he doesn’t, and like someone’s holding him down when they aren’t.
As for the other guy, who expects love from the people he has abused for the last four-plus years, this too is classic behavior. Of an abuser. As a therapist with many abused people among his patients and as an abuse survivor myself, this is one of the insidious ways abuse gets under the victim’s skin. Love was the point the whole time — love is the dangled prize that allows abuse to start and to continue, in most cases. Many of us have awakened to the fact that our country, culture and economy have many roots in abuse — racial, sexual, environmental and economic. Many of us want to change our society, so that it’s no longer OK to abuse people for their race, religion, gender or lack of power. Others of us think, “It’s always been that way and it always will be that way. Suck it up, buttercup.” The term, “snowflake” is the favorite of this latter crowd for describing those of us who dare to dream of a better world.
But here’s the thing: Once you realize your past abuse, you can’t overlook it anymore. In fact, you’d rather die than live that way again. This is the impossible position our Founding Fathers found themselves in when they finally declared, “Liberty or Death!” Whether it’s King George or President Trump, there is no liberty or equality for some people — just submission and domination. But Black people aren’t going to return to slavery, women aren’t going to return to the kitchen, and gay people aren’t going to return to the closet. We won’t go fawning over the big strong men (and women) who offer us “another shot at love” after years of vicious abuse, either. Yes, it makes for some uncomfortable family reunions and holiday dinners, but too bad — Just Say No to being a bully.
To my mind, this is the best part of the last four years — it has made crystal clear the influence that abuse played and still plays in our body politic. Now people have a clear choice to make: do you want to keep on sucking up to abusers, excusing their crimes and overlooking the damage they do to the youngest, poorest and most vulnerable among us? Or are you willing to grow a pair, stand up for what’s right and work to leave the world a better place for your children?
My choice? Mr. Meuser, that’s a pure crock. You don’t realize that you just confessed that the only way your side can win is if you suppress the vote. Or you think we’re too dumb to notice. And the other guy, who expects Democrats to scramble all over themselves to win his love? I would encourage him to try holding his breath until that occurs.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.