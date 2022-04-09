Republicans against democracy:
63 House Republicans voted against a non-binding House resolution expressing support for NATO and principals of democracy including our own Fred Keller.
CPAC is holding its May meeting in Hungary with its autocratic leader, Viktor Orban, as keynote speaker.
Former President Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin for being smart and for invading Ukraine.
Lindsey Graham says that when the Senate is in Republican control again that they may not allow a vote on any future Democratic candidate for Supreme Court.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, 21 Republican House members have opposed, or at least sought to constrain, aid to Ukraine or sanctions on Russia.
Thousands of Trump supporters tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6, 2021.
Republican-controlled legislatures are passing legislation designed to prevent certain residents from voting.
What has happened to the Grand Old Party that so many of their members are now against democracy?
John Ferguson,
Elysburg