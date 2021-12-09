In response to Marilyn Goldfarb’s Nov. 23 letter to the editor telling us what President Joe Biden has accomplished.
Biden’s vaccine rollout was accomplished by President Trump because of his insight as a businessman including the machinery necessary to care for the sick.
Biden’s waste of the stimulus checks have not only undermined the people, it’s causing many financial ruins of businesses because they are paid over and above what they made working.
Biden canceled out oil independence by closing our pipelines while opening Russia’s. We were producing our own oil and we have a cleaner air than any other country while still doing this and fossil fuels as well.
His infrastructure bill gives little to nothing for our roads, bridges.
His blundering Afghanistan withdrawal and removing our troops before anything or anyone was taken out, brought about the death of many of our own Americans’ as well as the people who really helped us. He took out people that were never vetted! He left billions of our equipment there for the rebels to use against us.
The withdrawal caused the death of 13 of our own troops, needlessly, and his retaliation caused the needless death of nine children and adults from our own drone.
Open boarders are allowing crooks, money, drugs, illnesses that we don’t even know for sure what they are sick from, and so much more to fill our country and Biden is just placing them throughout the country and in neighborhoods all over. They are given money, schooling, free everything, while the American people are struggling and being punished.
All of this is less than 12 months in office!
Jim Rebuck,
Dornsife