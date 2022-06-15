Recently I read Alabama v King by David Fisher, Dan Abrams, and Fred Gray. This amazing book describes in detail the incredible history of how a few people in Montgomery, Alabama successfully organized a bus protest that was the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement. While I recognize that we still have not yet reached true equality; the U.S. has made significant progress and we can use what they’ve taught us to overcome a different American atrocity. We can learn from their dedication, persistence, and patience and be successful in our fight to end the senseless mass shootings of innocent men, women, and children in our country. Maybe, if we follow in their footsteps, their success can be ours.
Step 1: Have one strong organization. In 1955, the Montgomery Improvement Association had Martin Luther King, Jr. A quick Google search results in at least six different national organizations that are working tirelessly to prevent gun violence in our country. I suggest that these organizations join forces, combine their efforts and resources and commission a motivational leader. I nominate Matthew McConaughey; he’s well known and is passionate about this fight.
Step 2: Attack the bottom line: Money. The bus protest was successful, in part, because the bus company lost lots of money. The NRA, gun manufacturers, and many politicians aren’t willing to accept an assault rifle ban or limited magazines because they’ll lose millions in revenue. Most of us do not own or want to purchase a semi-automatic gun; therefore, boycotting the purchase of these guns does not seem to be a viable solution.
These guns should be manufactured for soldiers only. If the military demand does not match the desired revenue for the gun manufacturers, then let’s have these manufacturers build different demand items. The top three import items into the U.S. are machinery (including computers and hardware), electrical machinery, and vehicles. Surely, some gun factories could reinvent themselves, produce machinery or vehicles instead of guns and still make lots of money (and maybe even create U.S. jobs).
Step 3: Be persistent and patient. More than 40,000 Black people stayed off the Montgomery buses for nearly a year before the buses became integrated. Many of us get angry, sad, and frustrated immediately after a mass shooting and maybe donate; but when these tragedies stop making the front page, we stop the fight.
We all need to stay diligent in our support of all efforts to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people, ban semi-automatic rifles and large capacity ammunition, and require background checks and licensing for all gun owners.
In Amanda Gorman’s Hymn for the Hurting, she writes “May we not just grieve, but give; may we not just ache, but act; may our signed right to bear arms never blind our sight from shared harm; may we choose our children over chaos. May another innocent never be lost.” May her words be our mantra, our constant reminder, that we must stay diligent and dedicated, just like all those in Montgomery, Alabama, in our pursuit of saving lives of innocent Americans.
Carla Minori lives in Shamokin Dam.