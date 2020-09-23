I believe the corrupt mainstream media is not a reflection of reality; not even close.
I believe in anonymous sources. ... Just kidding, folks. ... Only an idiot would believe in anonymous sources.
I believe anyone who marches in our streets and chants “Death to America” and “Kill the Pigs” is my enemy.
I believe we will never know the answer to the question of how many D.C. Democrats it takes to solve a problem. It has never happened before.
I believe Donald Trump was elected to get results, not to be nice.
I believe being called a racist today is kind of like being called a witch during the middle ages.
I believe the Chinese virus has an over 99% recovery rate.
I believe Kyle Rittenhouse is an American hero.
I believe Ozzy Osbourne is more coherent than Joe Biden.
I believe the Constitution is our North Star. Unfortunately, the Democrats are looking in the opposite direction.
I believe if President Trump said that air is good, liberals would stop breathing. We can only hope and pray on this one.
I believe I will not be turning back the clock on Nov. 1. Who the heck wants even one more hour of 2020?
Edward Letkiewicz,
Bloomsburg