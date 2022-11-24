As we gather today amid political divisions, racial and social tensions, rising prices and other fissures, perhaps we should heed the advice of a comic strip character:
“What if today we were just grateful for everything,” poet/philosopher Charlie Brown told us.
What if today we were just grateful for the friends and family that we are able to join in fellowship. It was something many of us greatly missed over the past three years, a personal interaction and connection that cannot be replicated via Zoom.
What if today we were just grateful for our selfless neighbors who will take time away from their families to feed hundreds of families in our region. There are numerous outreaches across the Valley, in Sunbury, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Danville, where meals are available for those who need them.
What if today we were just grateful for all the small businesses that are about to kick off another holiday season with Small Business Saturday.
What if today we were just grateful for our first responders, firefighters and EMTs, law enforcement personnel and others who keep us safe and respond at all hours of the day.
What if today we were just grateful for our medical professionals, who have dealt with so much over the past three years on the front lines of COVID.
What if today we were just grateful for our educators, whose jobs continue to evolve with additional duties placed on their shoulders as we all continue to learn what we still don’t know about the pandemic’s impact on education.
What if today we were just grateful for our politicians, at all levels. There are far too many empty spaces on our ballots, so those who do stand up to be counted, who want to help, deserve to be recognized.
What if today we were just grateful for the people in our lives we can count on, from family and friends and co-workers, employees and employers.
What if today we were just grateful for the kindness of others. As we kick off the season of giving, remember to find time to donate your time or money, and remember to say thank you to those who may not seek it out, but certainly deserve our praise.
What if today we were just grateful for the relationships in our lives that we often take for granted. With everything going a million miles an hour, it can be easy to omit or overlook the people that sustain us each and every day.
What if today we were just grateful for the day off from our hectic lives.
What if today we were just grateful for everything.
Happy Thanksgiving.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.