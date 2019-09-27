The slogan “Make America Great Again” begs the question: just what is great?
The word has three different functions in English: an adjective, a noun and colloquially as an adverb. But all three go back to the root meaning: Large in quantity or high in quality.
Thus, there can be great good and great evil; great kindness and great brutality; great intelligence and great stupidity; great superiority and great inferiority.
I, for one, would like America to become kind, good, compassionate, giving, sharing, trustworthy, helpful, friendly, courteous and cheerful. Once again.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg