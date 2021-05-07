Whether an elected official agrees with their constituents, and whether they will work to implement requested changes, is a decision the official will make.
However, I believe every official is required, and has an obligation, to meet with any and all of their constituents who follow protocol and common courtesy.
Once elected, an official is obligated to represent all of their constituents. This is what the word “representative” means and that is what they get paid for! Recently, citizens who reached out to their representative were turned away with no explanation.
Appointments can’t be made and phone calls are not answered. How does that translate to representation?
I would like to know what other citizens think.
Thomas Kalinowski,
Bellefonte