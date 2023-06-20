In a commentary by Editor Bill Bowman (June 11) you questioned whether people accusing you of wokeness knew what it meant.
Wokeness is freedom of speech only if it agrees with the left. Wokeness is calling limiting books to age-appropriate readers book banning. Wokeness is allowing anyone who disagrees with the left’s agenda to be attacked and forbidden to speak on many college campuses and see nothing wrong with it.
Wokeness is calling anyone who disagrees with the left a racist, homophobe, hater, bigot or any other vile name they can come up with. Wokeness is looking for any reason to be offended by speech whether intended or not.
Wokeness is the ability to violate someone you disagree with civil rights if it suits their political agenda. Wokeness is the ability to look the other way in the face of wrongdoing or evil and feel it’s morally acceptable if it meets their political needs and goals. Wokeness is crying about how much our democracy is in danger while promoting socialism.
Wokeness is crying over school shootings while trying desperately to keep armed security out of schools. Wokeness is blaming guns instead of criminals. Wokeness is constantly trying to disarm law-abiding citizens while never mentioning the tens of thousands of deaths due to fentanyl every year. Deaths directly rated to Biden’s border policies.
Wokeness is screaming that we aren’t taking care of our poor while giving billions to illegals. Wokeness is calling for equality while ignoring all the students leaving school who can’t read past a third-grade level, or read at all.
Wokeness is declaring “no one is above the law” unless it’s Obama, Clinton, Biden, Harris, or the Biden family. Wokeness is thinking that politicizing the Justice Department, the FBI, and other law enforcement against their political opponents is fine, as long as it isn’t used against them. Wokeness thinks the FBI lying to a federal judge multiple times is just fine because the former President Trump deserves it.
Wokeness thinks having drag queens perform for 5-year-olds is great because it promotes acceptance of a group that’s persecuted and vilified, but if another group that’s vilified, such as the NRA would never be allowed to speak to the children. Even if their Eddie the Eagle program teaches gun safety.
Wokeness is believing that white supremacy is the greatest threat to our nation. Not Russia, China, drugs, open borders, inflation, or crime. Wokeness is calling the BLM and Antifa riots where billions in damage were done, cops were murdered as well as innocent civilians, thousands of police were injured, civil disobedience. Wokeness is condemning Trump for denying the election results, not noting that all of the Democratic leadership did the same to George W. Bush and Trump.
They blare out that the 2020 election was almost perfect. Never mind that six states changed election laws mid-election.
Wokeness is justifying evil, violation of constitutional rights, and plain decency for their agenda. Wokeness is evil.
And to Mr. Bowman. It’s no wonder your readers are upset with you. You have printed any charge against Trump without fail, whether the charge is true or not. Yet all of Biden’s lies, corruption, foreign policy failures, senior moments embarrassing gaffes, and using our law enforcement against his enemies barely get a mention if at all. I’m sure in your mind you have a good reason for doing this. I’d like to hear it.
William Folk lives in McClure.