Today, citizens throughout our great country have little input into foreign affairs, border issues, the work done in Congress, etc. Congressional legislation is usually in the form of Omnibus bills that do not proceed through committee hearings and are usually voted upon prior to anyone reading the bills.
However, we have greater input into local elections and issues like the school board which is substantial for our community and children.
Some voters ignore these local elections since they do not receive intense media coverage. Many don’t know the candidates’ names, the issues or the candidates’ stance on issues.
We would like to know the school board candidates’ positions on these issues: Critical race theory; critical gender theory; American History according to the 1619 project; Howard Zinn, a slanted negative history of America; 1776 project a history of America discussing the good and bad; Censorship of competing ideas; Climate theory; Socialism versus capitalism; Future school-related taxes, projects and spending.
For any of these issues, a one-sided indoctrination is harmful.
A fair and balanced discussion will allow our children to make their own decisions about these issues and prepare them for an often one-sided bias in college.
Janet Comrey,
Danville
Montour County Republican Committee