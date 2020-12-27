I am a consumer of post-holiday, reduced-price Christmas cards. Keeping with my tradition, I bought cards last year that proclaim, “Have a Magical Christmas “in shiny gold letters. This year, that message felt somehow out of place until I began to meditate on what a “Magical Christmas” might really mean.
It’s certainly a time when we and the world at large need all the magic we can create. There is always magic available; each of us capable of our own unique brand of alchemy.
The decelerating pace of life that for many, including myself, has been the hallmark of COVID, is magical in many ways. I live in the woods, surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty; solitude is a welcome hallmark of my life. I know the 20 acres I live on intimately — the magic of the forest and the water, the voice of the trees in the wind, the song of the spring peepers, the scent of the wild bergamot, the welcome sight of morels in the rotting remains of ash and hemlock that sadly succumbed to vector and virus expedited by a changing climate. There is no lack of magic and my sense of awe has been enhanced by the lessening of obligations and active volunteer service brought on by the pandemic.
That said, this year I confess to mourning the loss of that special brand of enchantment that comes only once a year: Christmas Magic. Watching my grandchildren perform in the annual concert; the anticipation of seeing how excited they will be over the gifts I’ve chosen for them, going to the barn with the grandkids to bid the horses “Merry Christmas” with treats of apples and carrots; opening presents in front of a glowing fire. Most magic of all, four generations holding hands in a circle before the Christmas feast, each in turn naming that which s/he is most grateful for.
I know with absolute certainty that empathy is both a blessing and a curse. Balking at the thought of sending cards with the invitation to “Have a Magical Christmas” stemmed from my daily thoughts of the 300,000-plus families who have lost someone they love to an invisible enemy, of those waiting for hours in food lines, of families afraid of eviction and bundled up because the thermostat is set at 55 degrees, of the thousands filing for unemployment or working long hours in perilous jobs.
I have numerous friends who have contracted the virus. Thankfully, all have survived. I have a few acquaintances who have not been so fortunate and are now among the 300,000-plus.
And so this year, my Christmas Magic is both very real and vastly different.
Christmas Magic is donating to the Food Bank and to a neighborhood family whose 4-year-old was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and now undergoing treatment. Christmas Magic is extending grace on rent due to an unemployed tenant. Christmas Magic is delighting in the letters, text messages and video chats with family. Christmas Magic is hoping for 2 feet of snow and getting it. Christmas Magic is calling my horses and watching them gallop through snow to come for their breakfast of oats and warm/softened alfalfa cubes. Christmas Magic is not being concerned about how long it will take to plow myself out and heading out with my camera rather than my tractor. Christmas Magic is the technology that allows me to laugh with family many miles away. Christmas Magic is trusting that those hugs and snuggles with my grandchildren will return and be more precious than ever for having been missed for a very long time.
I hope that you and those you love will also seek and find the magic of Christmas in your life. It’s there, even in 2020, against all odds. For if Christmas teaches us anything it is the promise of light in darkness. Our mission, like that of the sages of old, is to seek the light and to spread it’s gift and magic to others. Let’s recommit to that mission in the coming New Year.
Barb Jarmoska is an environmental activist and child advocate, striving to foster a sense of wonder and possibility by connecting children and families to the natural world.