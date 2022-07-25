Is an acorn a tree? Certainly not. No more than a kernel of corn is a cornstalk. They do have the potential within to become a tree or cornstalk.
Is a human zygote a person? The zygote has the potential to become a human person, but it will take months for it to develop into a person. Think of all the details needed to describe what makes a person a person. Wouldn’t your description include a whole lot more than describing what is in the nucleus of human cells? This potential to become a person can end for many reasons along the developmental pathway like if implantation into the uterine wall fails.
This failure occurs somewhere between on third and half the time. Thus ending the potential of becoming a person. It is not the death of a person. This potential life can end for countless other reasons in the months to come.
I know that many have a religious belief that a zygote is already a person and that a soul is present. If implantation fails to occur, is that the death of a person with a soul? If so, where does that soul go? Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, but does anyone have the right to impose their beliefs on others? Freedom of religion means that we are also free from other’s beliefs. The Christian right has promoted the false belief that the United States is a Christian country. In a treaty with the Muslims of North Africa, John Adams clearly stated that we are not a Christian country. The founding fathers were very cognizant of all the problems caused by state religions in Europe and wanted a pluralistic society. This is one reason why so many different religious groups came to this country. Still, most people came for economic reasons.
The radical Christian right wants very much of break down the barriers between church and state and impose their beliefs on everyone. Unfortunately they have chipped away at the barrier. Billions of our tax dollars now go to support church activities. Freedom in our country has taken a step backward with the Roe decision. They have imposed on others their belief that this potential for life is already a person. They now have their sights set on many other freedoms like same sex marriage, gay rights, and even inter-racial marriage. LGBT folks and their rights now are in the sights of these radicals who always have to have some insidious threat to agitate it’s base to action. They don’t believe in equal justice under the law. They want only teachers who believe like they to be in our schools.
The so-called Christians right claims to be the protectors of life even though they stand aside and even support the destruction of creation and the life of the biosphere. There has been a staggering loss of life on this planet even in the last few decades. All of us from the most recent birth to old age are dependent on the life of the planet. As we destroy life, we threaten our own. Creation care seems to be a concept unknown to these right-wing zealots. These so-called lovers of life support the death penalty and seem always ready to support war. They support the former president who promoted the violent attack on our democracy and whose rhetoric is full of references to violence.
So much of the anger and hate generated in these radicals is fueled by delusions of persecution. They point at things like the ruling on school prayer as an attack on their religion. They tell us that prayer has been taken out of our schools, but that’s not true. Students are free to pray before any test. The only restriction is the school itself can’t lead prayer.
We have heard from this crowd that the Muslims want to take control and impose sharia law on us, but it is they who want to use government and the law to impose their beliefs on us. This group supports the fascist attacks on our democracy presented by Trump and company. They would like nothing more than the creation of a theocratic state.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.