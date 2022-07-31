The Supreme Court’s long sought dismissal of Roe v. Wade has been a sacred cow that has now created a hornet’s nest for those for and against the ruling. Outlawing Roe and returning the matter to individual states is creating a hodge-podge of new procedures both for and against the ruling. Some states are choosing to allow abortion under certain circumstances, some states are looking at no abortion period, and other states simply aren’t sure yet.
According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, there are 76 world countries where abortion is legal and available on request; 24 countries where abortion is not permitted under any circumstances, 42 countries where abortion is permitted if the woman’s life is at stake; and other countries have a mix of permitting abortion based on health and environmental issues such as social and economic factors and reproductive age.
The shut down of Roe v. Wade has been a major item of concern for conservatives for many years and it came to fruition when former President Donald Trump chose three conservatives to fill Supreme Court vacancies. Many Christian conservatives heralded the reversal as God’s will in applauding the court’s decision because many look at abortion as murder. Not so fast said many left-leaning Christians in noting the Exodus reading where God breathes the ‘breath of life’ into each person at birth meaning that’s when he or she becomes human. Further, it implies it’s OK to negate a birth for many reasons prior to ‘the first breath.’ And so the two sides have planted their flags in opposition.
In looking at abortion in several ways, many believe it is OK to abort based on possible death of the mother, the possible death of the child via a number of medical problems, socio-economic factors, and /or a combination of factors. In other words, it speaks to the mother’s view of “my body, my choice,” and it’s an especially strong view if it’s backed by medical facts.
It has nothing to do with religion and everything to do with the factors mentioned. Further, there are some medications that the mother is taking for good medical reasons but they can impact negatively on a pregnancy and how will that be handled? Knowing that the United States has one of the world’s worst records on maternal and child care among ‘civilized nations following birth also has to be considered.
Further, what about IUDs (intrauterine devices), condoms, and meds that negate pregnancy? What about frozen embryos, miscarriages, and spontaneous abortions? Will they all be investigated? How are the police and lawyers going to track those women who choose to go to another state where abortion is legal? Will they ask every woman crossing a state line if they’re pregnant and/or why are they crossing the state line?
This Old Codger knows that there are laws about protected health care information (the Health Insurance Portability and Potability Act for one). In other words, “officer, it’s none of your damn business why I’m crossing the state line.” And imagine a herd of lawyers eagerly willing to prosecute those dastardly women who, for good reasons, can’t or don’t want to bring another child into this world.
And let’s talk about those hostile lawyers and lawmen who want to track every woman’s pregnancy along with her doctor’s orders to ensure that they give birth no matter what. Will the male who impregnated her also be charged and made to pay child support whether they get married or not? Will he potentially go to jail and pay a fine because he was agreeable to getting an abortion? This Old Codger sees the “law” thinking “that bad woman” is the major problem while the man thinks “oh that’s too bad. I’ll just keep using my Viagra and my condoms and happily walk away with no penalty.”
I tend to look at this dangerous precedence as creating a “sacred cow” with no forethought given to the many problems mentioned here combined with a religious zeal to appeal to a Christian God who, if the truth were known, wishes we humans would figure it out for the betterment of all rather than adopt the minority opinion of an overzealous few.
Some scream and shout about their Second Amendment rights to own and use assault weapons which have been the major killers of children over the past few years, but a woman’s right to deal with her own body is scrutinized. I think that attitude would change if men became pregnant. As comedian Dennis Miller once said: “That’s just my opinion, I could be wrong.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.