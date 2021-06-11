June is Pride month. Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was not able to partake and enjoy PRIDE events in person during the summer. I am hopeful that this year we are able, even if it’s modified, to be able to attend and participate of these events. As a person of color, who is also openly gay, I thought about the history of PRIDE and why visibility is important.
Every day, people who identify as LGBTQ+ continue to fight for their civil rights that are in constant threat from everywhere. We as people continue to fight for our mere existence. Yes, we do exist, we have existed for centuries. We celebrate the right to exist. We celebrate LGBTQ+ pride in a world where heteronormativity is the norm and anything that is outside of that is seen as the other, different, a sin, less than, and wrong. These are words that as people we hear every day in media, from family members, places of worship, elected officials and candidates running for public office. Pride for Queer individuals can mean different things but for me eventually it can be traced back to the Stone Wall Uprising of 1969 in New York.
On a Saturday morning in June 1969, LGTBQ+ individuals, especially drag queens and transgender people, many of them people of color, came together as a community and fought against oppression and harassment by law enforcement, who raided Stone Wall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York. This day would be known worldwide as the Stone Wall Riots. During the protests, a clear message was sent, that people were done with the harassment and discriminatory practice of police raiding safe spaces. Spaces that allowed people to gather and be themselves. It was a message that harassment and discrimination against people who happened to be LGBTQ+ would no longer be tolerated and that the community would fight back. As a community, we continue to fight for equity/equality, we continue to fight for our right to exist and be treated fairly.
As a community, we take PRIDE in celebrating being out of a lonely and torturous closet. We have PRIDE parades and events to celebrate and honor those brave citizens who paved the way for us to be able to walk in a multitude of colors, with music and lots of rainbows. We have PRIDE to celebrate allies who believe that there is nothing complicated about granting Queer people the same civil rights as them. When you ask yourself why is there no straight pride? Remember this: as a heterosexual cisgender individual, do you worry constantly if you will get bashed in the head for holding your partner’s hand or sharing a kiss in public? Do you worry about potentially losing your job on a Monday for marrying the love of your live on a Friday? Do you worry that by coming out of the closet, you will be disowned by your family? Do you worry that the next president will institute policies that will ban you from service in the military? Are your civil rights easily dismissed as “so this one is complicated?” Are you tired of people not using your correct pronouns and making fun of them?
We have PRIDE because, as a community, we have the right to exist without the fear of harassment and discrimination. The right to be comfortable, happy and not have to hide a part of ourselves in order to be elected and stay in office, be fired from jobs, denied housing or be shunned by family.
To all of you reading this, if you happen to identify yourself as LGBTQ+, Happy Pride Month and may your many valuable contributions to society be acknowledged and celebrated.
Luis Medina is a civil rights advocate, co-founder of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress and is the former President of Lewisburg Borough Council.