Thomas P. Leary, president of the Luzerne County Community College, is right; A community college is a good choice for students who wish to save money and reduce or perhaps eliminate the need for student loans.
At one time, the Selinsgrove Center served the needs of 1,250 residents. Today, that number is down to around 225 individuals. A community college could easily be established in available facilities at that Center, and its location would best serve the commuting needs of students living in Juniata and Snyder counties, as well as parts of Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry and Union counties.
Governor Wolf is aware of the Wood-Mode situation, the high unemployment rate in Snyder County and the availability of facilities at the Selinsgrove Center for a community college.
So what’s missing?
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove