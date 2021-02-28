President Biden promised to follow the science. The CDC (science), backed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, says schools can safely be reopened for in-person instruction. Biden had pledged in December to reopen “the majority of our schools” in his first 100 days, in February he backtracked to “the majority of elementary schools,” and now we have national confusion. Biden is following teachers’ unions vs. science.
One of Biden’s many executive orders extends rights to transgender women to participate in female sports. The long-known scientific differences between the sexes in body composition include muscle mass and bone mass (males have more of both), and percentage of body fat (males have less), providing a physical advantage over women. The sports world understands this, for example, where the high school boys and girls 60m hurdle height and spacing are different. But Biden chooses to follow preferred gender identity vs. science.
Biden’s idea of climate danger would be more credible if his climate czar didn’t fly around on private jets. More importantly, science also addresses the hidden costs of exclusively using wind and solar power, which is surprisingly not healthy for the planet. Biden’s energy plan follows doomsayers vs. science.
Science says the entire genetic blueprint of another person is established at conception and that the fetal heartbeat can be detected by six weeks. Biden is comfortable with snuffing out that heartbeat. He is following the disregard for precious life vs. science.
In summary, Biden duped the country and follows no science.
Blandina Lecce,
Selinsgrove