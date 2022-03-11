We need to remember what the United States of America was founded on, a set of religious beliefs.
John Adams said, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
James Madison, the ‘Chief Architect of the Constitution,’ stated “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future of all of our political institutions upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments of God.”
The Supreme Court, in 1892 ruled that “Our laws and our institutions must necessarily be based upon and embody the teachings of the Redeemer of mankind. It is impossible that it should be otherwise. In this sense and to this extent, our civilizations and our institutions are emphatically Christian.”
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg