As Benjamin Disraeli said, “Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” Cyberbullying is bullying that takes place with electronics over messages, apps, and games where people can respond.
It is something that should never exist. It is such a terrible thing in this world we live in. The sad part is, it can be an older adult behind a screen, lying about their age, and picking on a younger teen who has nothing to do with them. Think about it: How often does someone think before sending that message that leads people to take their lives and harm themselves because of a simple text, post, video?
This is too dangerous for the life that lies ahead of all of us. A simple act of sending that text and posting that video or post should not be tolerated whatsoever. Some people may think that cyberbullying is cool or funny, but in reality, the person behind that screen does not realize how much those words actually hurt. Most of the time, the people behind the screens are insecure about themselves and feel pride in bringing others down.
Cyberbullying is very hard to recognize, making it a very dangerous thing. The 2017 School Crime Supplement indicated that students ages 12-to 18 who reported that they were bullied, 15 percent of them were bullied online. There shouldn’t even be a statistic for bullying in general!
Imagine this, if years from now, the main reason the population is decreasing is because of cyberbullying or even bullying in general. That’s scary, right?
We have to sit back and think, why am I saying these things? Those people don’t realize what that person they choose to harass is going through.
Now that technology is available to all ages, so is cyberbullying. There are people out there with devices that anyone can contact them through. Technology is cool, but we should be using it the correct way. Cyberbullying to the point where someone puts themselves in danger is unacceptable.
People of all ages who experience cyberbullying can experience depression, appetite loss, poor grades, and possibly retaliation through violent measures. There are so many more things to do and participate in than lowering someone’s self-esteem. We, as the entire world, have so many things to be thankful for and happy for. We need to lift each other’s spirits up, not tear each other down.
Imagine a world where everyone cares for everyone and is always uplifting and supportive, and speaks positive words! This is why cyberbullying should not be tolerated. Too much time wasted and lives lost because someone who feels the need to tear down someone else to boost their own ego. Years from now, they’re going to look back and regret what they did.
In this world of hate, power and fear, all we need is love. As Bryant McGill says, “In a world full of hate, love is the revolution.” That is absolutely what the world needs.
Maci Carper is a senior at Shikellamy High School.