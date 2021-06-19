It's a fairly well-accepted norm that the charge of treason applies only in times of a declared war. Our clever Congress critters, being the ever artful dodgers, avoid the issue by not declaring war. Undeclared wars are wars of aggression, they are war crimes.
However, the first manifestation of treason occurs by bearing arms against or participating in an attack against the U.S. government.
There is ample video and audio evidence, not to mention the deaths and injuries to Capitol Hill police officers, to levy charges of treason against former President Donald Trump and his fascist troops. With Trump's blessing, "I'll be with you," his minions raised arms against and attacked Congress, in session, while performing their Constitutional obligation of confirming our duly elected president. On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump and his troopers became the enemy of "We the People."
Therefore, all Republicans in Congress who block congressional investigations into the events leading up to, and the actual attack of Jan. 6, are equally chargeable with treason. The Republicans in Congress, through their minimizing and lying to the American public, are giving aid and comfort to the enemy of the people, our democratic republic, and the U.S. Constitution. If this be not treason — what then?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs