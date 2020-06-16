Recent events in the news have had a tremendous impact on our country. We often wonder what we can do to help, what we can do to make things better. I would like to draw your attention to a letter sent by email to the Bucknell University community.
It is online, in the public domain, so I have no compunctions sharing it. This is a superlative, thought-provoking letter from the university president, John Bravman, which moved me so much that I felt the need to share it with those interested. It is titled, “The Breath of Life” and can be found at https://www.bucknell.edu/may-31-2020-breath-life. But for space restrictions, I would share it here.
In his letter, Mr. Bravman references a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To that one I would add another which has always motivated me: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,” Dr. King said.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg