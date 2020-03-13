In reading the letter from Willow Eby-Fischer (March 8) in Sunday’s Daily Item, I was amazed at her take on today’s immigrants by her comparison to the Irish who came here.
While she is correct that the Irish who came here to escape famine and abject poverty in their homeland were rudely received, treated and discriminated against, her comparing them to “other people at our doorstop now” is disingenuous at best or willfully ignorant at worst.
While the Irish were forced to take jobs nobody else would do they took them and worked hard to find better positions and change the mindset about them. While many, as Eby-Fischer points out, of today’s immigrants are doing the same things with jobs nobody else wants she overlooks the most basic truth: That many of these modern immigrants have snuck into our country and are not looking to become citizens.
The Irish threw themselves into becoming citizens and viable members of society not living in the shadows. They became taxpayers and ran for office and took positions to work for societal change. Look how many became police officers in New York and Boston and even police commissioners. Look at how many became mayors and congressmen and senators.
We didn’t, as she said, appropriate their holiday and forget we left them to starve which is her belief we will do to today’s immigrants. No, we celebrate the Heritage of a Saint that is the Patron Saint of many Catholic Dioceses including Harrisburg.
We celebrate the fact that people who were discriminated against worked their way up to a positive place and station in our country and didn’t cry about their treatment and surrender.
We celebrate them for not sneaking in and sneaking around in the shadows and being a role model on how to improve one’s lot in life. We will not automatically disregard today’s immigrants but asking them to do things within the law doesn’t make the requester evil. In my opinion, that’s more harmful to people than helping them legally and celebrating them for it.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury