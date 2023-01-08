We hear more about challenges to mental health these days, particularly since the pandemic has increased our isolation, fears about mortality and real losses, growing awareness of the importance of our closest relationships, and knowledge of our social, economic, and political divisions.
Similarities between physical and mental health are stunning. Like physical health, there are varieties of mental health conditions and degrees of severity or impairment. Like physical conditions, acute (like a broken ankle or torn ligament) and chronic (like heart disease, diabetes, or COPD), any one system — or multiple ones — can break down. Mental health and physical health have physiological components and environmental ones interacting and converging with one another. And mental health conditions, like physical ones, have many possible therapies and treatments.
We know about several — though not all — chemical and neurological imbalances in brain chemistry that contribute to problems in mental illness, but the conditions hardest to treat are environmental conditions that trigger the most vulnerable. The youngest, poorest, and those already on the lowest rungs of the social ladder are the most vulnerable to encounter traumatic, triggering experiences. These individuals are least likely to have access to mental health treatment.
There is a reason for our social safety net. To someone like me who works in the helping professions, this safety net is part of “providing for the general welfare” as written in the Constitution. We can disagree about a level of care, as our political parties often do. Disagreement about the degree of assistance to render is okay in debate and policy; disagreement is a starting point for debate, working things out, compromising where possible and ethical.
Like greater access to physical medical services, mental health services should be fundamental. To make mental health care fundamental, we must examine environmental conditions that push the most vulnerable toward a breaking point, combined with physiological pre-conditioning, to become a danger to themselves or others.
A child who is abused or neglected, and lacks access to good nutrition, shelter, and compassionate adult care is at risk immediately and in adulthood. According to ChildHelp, a non-profit that tracks reported child abuse, more than 4 million referrals involving more than 4.3 million children are made yearly to U.S. child protection agencies. One referral can include multiple children in a household. Consequences of child abuse and neglect can include later developing behaviors like partner violence, sexual exploitation, alcohol and drug abuse, depression, self-harm like cutting, and suicide. Victims can sometimes become perpetrators. This spiral may descend, generation to generation.
Trauma is not only devastating to psychological health and physical health: trauma is economically costly to our medical systems, judicial systems, workforce and services provided by schools and social services to children and youth. A study in the journal Child Abuse and Neglect estimates the lifetime cost of abuse as lost worker productivity, medical costs, special education costs, child welfare expenditures, and criminal justice expenditures to the U.S. economy at approximately $830,000 per victim before inflation. The total burden of maltreatment is two trillion dollars, based on 2015 investigated incidents, not accounting for unreported cases of abuse behind closed doors. Worse, abuse and neglect lay waste the potential of each human life. At risk parents, perpetrators, and children all need treatment, stability of routine, and safety to break the cycle of abuse and mental illness.
We know what works: more half-way homes with treatment and community recovery programs, better pay and training for staff who keep children and client families healing, removed from harm. We need policies that show evidence of rehabilitation, not punishment.
That’s why we built a safety net, the kind that socially responsible organizations and good governance have designed, and we can expand. Public mental health funding and services have been subject to attrition. Many of us who have been touched by addiction, suicide, or PTSD, know the need for services can be crucial. Can we be willing to share resources to give those who struggle a chance to find resilience, recover? We can disagree and debate policy, but we need that safety net. By luck of the draw, any one of us could fall.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.