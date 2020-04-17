Pastor Butch Woolsey’s cry for a unified nation (Letter to the editor, April 11) is something I can get behind. I can also get behind holding our current president accountable for the actions of the executive branch, after all, he is the president, and claims he is in charge and no one can do it better than him.
Daily two-hour press conferences that are part theater, part re-election campaign, with a smattering of COVID-19 information thrown in to keep us watching, are not helping. What we need is a leader that knows when to sit down and let intelligent and honest folks keep the public informed.
That is all we want!
My prayer is that someday we can experience that from our president.
Michael Brockman
Sunbury