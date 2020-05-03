I address this letter to my congressman, Mr. Fred Keller. During a press exchange at the White House on April 28, Donald Trump claimed that in late February, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, referencing the coronavirus, had said, “This is no problem. This is going to blow over.”
Fauci is the country’s leading expert in infectious diseases. Assessing where we are now, with over one million documented infections and more than 60,000 deaths (and still hideously climbing), I am repulsed by such an apparent cavalier attitude concerning the health, well-being and lives of over 300 million Americans (If this is indeed what he said!).
Perhaps Fauci was in the camp of Rush Limbaugh, “This is just the common cold, folks.” Or maybe the Fox News experts, “... at worst, at worst, worst case scenario it could be the flu.” More than 70 veterans at a soldiers’ home in Massachusetts have now died from this “just the flu,” around one-third of the residents. Medical personnel and families of other deceased victims around the country tell of untold suffering and agonizing deaths. Some survivors describe horribly painful experiences and lasting effects on their road to recovery. How could Fauci, the USA’s leading expert, have been so deadly wrong (If this is indeed what he said!)?
As an engineer, if I told my boss, “Don’t worry, this floor will easily hold 300 people” and it subsequently collapses, guess who is out of a job — and likely even criminally charged! So, Keller, if this is indeed what he said, don’t you believe that Fauci’s tenure and even culpability should be examined and questioned?
In your role of oversight, will you help ensure that your constituents are well-served and their lives protected with the highest levels of expertise? Will you take action to determine what went so horribly wrong here?
By the way, the thought had entered my mind, that perhaps Trump was just being “sarcastic” when he said it; he claims that a lot, you know. But then I reconsidered and thought, No, not about something like this.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg