Over the past month, our country has experienced its most intense crisis in two decades. The onset of COVID-19 has not only inundated our hospitals and shut down libraries, public spaces and homes, it has precipitated the most profound economic downturn in U.S. history. While closing non-essential businesses is certainly necessary, doing so has put millions of people out of regular work and wages. According to the Department of Labor, in the second half of March alone, nearly ten million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. It remains uncertain when they will be able to return to work. Bills continue to pile up.
This pandemic exposes fundamental weaknesses within our political and economic structures. Razor-thin profit margins and decades of austerity politics have created — even encouraged — the shortcomings in our response to the crisis. Government programs from unemployment and TANF benefits to food stamps and renewable energy subsidies have been subject to ruthless attacks by the federal government. Meanwhile, the same administrations have readily bailed out massive corporations, including the fossil fuel and airline industries, with no restrictions on activities like stock buybacks. The federal government’s recent “stimulus package” perfectly illustrates the priorities of current leadership. While each American receives just one $1,200 deposit to cover rent and food (subject to income and dependency status), major corporations can expect a $500 billion slush fund with little oversight on how that money is spent. To call this a travesty of liberal democracy is an understatement.
Allocating a paltry, means-tested $1,200 check after days of Congressional gridlock is not enough. Suspending evictions and student loan interest, allowing thousands of dollars in back-payments to encumber the nation’s poor, will not be enough. Supporting this makeshift social safety net only until the first hint of resolution will certainly not be enough. What we need could not be clearer: to revive the global economy in conjunction with a complete transition to resource-efficient and renewable forms of production, all with livable wages and guaranteed benefits — in short, a Green New Deal.
Amidst this pandemic, the Sunrise Movement remains committed to fighting for the Green New Deal. We have transitioned to digital outreach to educate and provide opportunities for action. Handling of the current crisis must prioritize the interests of frontline workers and our most vulnerable populations, not big corporations. The Green New Deal does just that. Granted, for a long time ahead, we can do little more than wait for the curve to flatten. After that, it will be imperative that we transform our economy, putting people to work on projects benefiting both our society and our planet, and ensuring fair wages in the process.
This may strike you as the scheme of intransigent leftists taking advantage of a crisis to enact their nefarious agenda. However, public health and climate change are more intimately related than is often supposed. For instance, there is evidence that the continued thawing of polar ice caps will allow dormant disease vectors to reach the rest of the world. While these bacteria and viruses may be of variable mortality, humans have never been exposed to them before, and therefore have no immunity. Moreover, rising temperatures and more frequent natural disasters will increase the frequency and viability of infectious diseases. If our infrastructure is not strong enough to handle this kind of epidemic — and without a Green New Deal, it won’t be — then we are woefully unprepared for what is to come.
The beginning of wisdom is to recognize the connection between these problems. Disease prevention, climate stability, robust social safety programs –– these are not three different policies, but three branches of a platform to raise us above the coming flood. Doubtless, reversing the tide of austerity, climate denialism and general infrastructural decay that have marked the past half-century of American politics will be a staggering task. It will be no easier to build in their place institutions based on compassion and mutual accountability. But if one thing can be determined from this crisis, and from those still to come, it’s that we have no other choice.
Griffin Perrault and Sarah Baldwin are students at Bucknell University and members of Green New Deal Lewisburg, a Sunrise Movement hub dedicated to fighting climate change while creating millions of jobs in the process. To get involved, contact gndlewisburg@gmail.com.