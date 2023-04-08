So, here’s the hypothetical: I’ve been accused of a crime. Some say the crime is not that serious; some even say that the charges are a bit trumped up. Nonetheless, I’ve been accused, so I must have my day(s) in court.
Ah, but here’s the sweet part! I know, with absolute certainty I am totally innocent of the charges brought against me. I am completely confident the charges cannot be proven.
So now, in my hypothetical, I’m faced with a choice: Do I maintain my cool, keep my voice down, and wait serenely for the trial? My innocence is absolute! I have the best lawyers! I have nothing to fear! The district attorney who brought the charges will have to watch the whole thing blow up in his face, and after all the testimony the jury of my peers will move swiftly to find me, emphatically, not guilty!
And through it all, I will have the satisfaction of knowing, at the end, I’ll be heralded as the victim of a vicious political agenda. I’ll be the hero!
Or … do I rant to the world that the whole thing is a witch hunt! That the district attorney is “an animal” and “a criminal”! That he — and his family! — all hate me! That it’s just one more example of the evil, un-American forces out to get me! I wonder which choice I’d make. Just sayin’.
Larry Lawson,
Lewisburg