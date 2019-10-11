For three years I have watched and read distorted news led by Democrats who cannot accept that they lost the 2016 election.
They are scared of all President Trump’s accomplishments, which are hidden from the voters by the press. They know they have no one running who can win in 2020 so they stoop even lower, if that’s possible, in attempts to impeach our president. This is a little of what they have been hiding from you!
Some of President Trump’s achievements you may be missing:
n The Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all at record highs. The Dow Jones hit record highs 70 times in 2017 alone, the most ever in one year. President Obama had none in his first year.
n Unemployment is at 3.5 percent, a 50 year low. He also passed a tax cut that benefitted most Americans. Nearly 3 million jobs have been added and consumer confidence at a 17-year high. Black unemployment is its lowest since 1972; female unemployment its lowest since 1953; Hispanic unemployment lowest ever; Asian-American unemployment at record-low 2 percent. Veterans’ unemployment is the lowest in two decades. Wages up by their fastest rate since 2009 and paychecks rose by 3.3 percent between 2016 and 2017, the highest in a decade.
n Trump canceled student loans for veterans who have a service-connected disability; veterans can now seek care outside the VA system. He delivered 81,000 veteran appeals decisions in a single year, most ever.
n He moved our embassy in Israel.
n He has eliminated hundreds of growth-strangling regulations and removed the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act.
n Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court along with a record number of circuit court judges.
n Some 3.9 million Americans are off food stamps. Hispanic-Americans’ median income rose 3.7 percent and surpassed $50,000 for the first time. African-American and Hispanic-American poverty rates are at their lowest level ever. The economy achieved the longest positive job-growth streak on record.
n Signed ‘Right-to-try’ allowing gravely ill patients to bypass FDA to use experimental medicines. Enacted changes to the Medicare program, saving seniors $320 million on drugs in 2018 alone. The FDA set a new record for generic drug approvals in 2017, saving consumers $9 billion.
n Awarded $485 million in grants in 2017 to help areas hit hardest by the opioid crisis. The USDA invested more than $1 billion in rural health care, improving access to health care for 2.5 million people in rural communities across 41 states.
n ICE seized a million pounds of narcotics.
n Trump negotiated and renegotiated better trade deals with European Union, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Canada, China, and United Kingdom achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade for the U.S. and ecured $250 billion in new trade and investment deals in China.
n $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by unfair trade retaliation.
n Under Trump, the U.S. is now the largest crude oil producer in the world and became a net natural gas exporter for the first time in six decades. The nation is now energy independent.
n He rebuilt the military and gave them the largest military pay raise in nearly a decade. Ordered a Nuclear Posture Review to ensure America’s nuclear forces are up to date, a credible deterrent. Released America’s first fully articulated cyber strategy in 15 years.
Who hasn’t benefited? Even The Washington Post said, “Trump has proven to be successful at keeping his campaign promises.”
What have the Democrats achieved besides spreading hate aided by the fake news, wasting three years and $32 million in the Mueller Report? They have bullied the Trump family and are attempting to buy your vote with free college, Medicare for all, slave reparations and student loan forgiveness.
Keep going Mr. President. We are behind you.
Art Keller lives in Beavertown.