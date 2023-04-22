Airport Road: A lot of people travel Airport Road. If that would be closed because of bypass road, it would be that all drivers, people, would have to go to Route 11 and Route 15 to go or drive to Selinsgrove and get onto Mill Road at shopping centers area. Or from Mill Road use Route 204 to go or leave Selinsgrove. It will put more traffic onto Routes 11-15 and also the south part of 204 by going to and from Mill Road. Mill Road will have to be bridge across for sure and Airport Road should have bridge across it. It looks like not many people would use Creek Road. PennDOT should make the bypass a two laned road instead of four lanes. Like Route 11, Northumberland, has a middle lane some places for passing other vehicles and trucks.
Time changes: The time should only be turned back a half hour instead of the whole hour. Wouldn’t it make it more sensible? They should make the hour change the beginning of April instead of it being changed so soon before winter is over. You have to realize the flesh, body, world isn’t a perfect world.
War: If Russia wins the war, Russia won’t stop at that the way it looks because Putin would probably attack other nations. There’s no doubt that he is an evil man.
Ben Hahn,
Selinsgrove