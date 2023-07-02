I was and still am a huge Star Trek fan ever since Captain Kirk, Spock, and crew began searching the universe to “boldly go where no man has gone before.”
In “Star Trek 11: The Wrath of Khan,” Kirk once again saves the universe and Scottie asks “what’s our heading, Captain?” Kirk gets a wry mile on his face and tells Scottie “Second star to the right, and straight on till morning” which is the exact location of Peter Pan’s Neverland where you never grow old.
As I grow older into codger-hood, I wonder “what’s our heading, Earthlings?” In fact, some people think planet Earth is an insane asylum for our Milky Way galaxy.
I laugh at that but at the same time I wonder what are we doing to our planet and its people and why are we doing it?
Will each country, with the support of other countries if needed, be able to ensure freedom of or from religion; provide basic health care; feed everyone; provide a basic education; provide transportation; provide jobs or a basic income for those who can’t work due to physical or mental disabilities; ensure the safety of all citizens from criminals who would steal or harm others; ensure decision-making bodies are doing what their citizens want instead of bowing to grifters and other criminals; and joining with other nations in battling world problems such as climate change, war and peace, and any other problems that impact on all nations.
Can you see world leaders meeting and agreeing on how to solve these issues for their countries?
With the exception of dictatorships where it’s “my way or the highway,” I think the bottom line is what do the majority of the people want and how do we work to achieve that goal?
We have a two-party system here in the U.S., and it’s a system that is supposed to be run by our two political parties, but the richness of “dark money” can turn the tide for either side. If there are disagreements, resolution should be achieved through compromise back and forth until each party agrees on an outcome they can live with and neither party gets everything they want. It’s “heading” back to the drawing board for another round of bargaining, screaming, and accusing the other side of causing most of the problems until each side is exhausted and finally comes to an acceptable agreement.
So what’s our heading, Earthlings?
This Old Codger thinks our upcoming presidential election will be a classic battle between two parties that could change the course of world history. Please make a point of studying all the candidates and what they offer, and please don’t depend on Facebook to guide you! Some of you will follow whatever a TV news channel is offering, but I think it’s best to do your own factual research.
Even better, find someone who can do the Vulcan Mind Meld to determine the best possible path for planet Earth. May you all live long and prosper!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.