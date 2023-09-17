In my last column, I wanted to put in a plug for disciplines like languages, philosophy, religion, history, and the arts because they help us reacquaint ourselves with what it is to be human, connect our lives in this century to times past. Connections to those human beliefs and cultures help us think in bigger orbits, more clearly about where we are going because we understand where we’ve “been.” The values of that education offer a wider view, so we can move more skillfully in a world of change, of science, technology, and world affairs.
I think back time and again to a class I took (thanks, Penn State!), learning the complex relationship between knowledge and belief. Knowledge justifies true belief. We believe a lot of things. Knowledge can be verified — facts and a reliable record of facts support belief. Interpretation can make inferences about facts tricky, and facts do change, but there are no facts which cannot be tested.
Beliefs often arrive first to make sense of things and bring to mind the very American philosophy of Pragmatism. As psychologist William James saw it, our infant lives begin in sensation, a ”blooming and buzzing confusion.” We select and organize what we see, hear, and feel. Charles S. Peirce (a Pennsylvanian philosopher) wrote that doubt is an uncomfortable feeling, “an uneasy and dissatisfied state from which we struggle to free ourselves and pass into the state of belief.” For him, belief is “a calm and satisfactory state which we do not wish to avoid, or to change to a belief in anything else.” We establish fixed beliefs to calm ourselves. In this way, when we believe, we think we “know,” but that knowledge is without meaning unless it can be put to test, is open to being changed by inquiry to become knowledge, justified belief.
In these times, conspiracy and old biases have come back to life. Shady sources, doubt driven by rumor, lies masquerading as “alternative facts” seem to be ways the culture wars work, sowing doubt on issues like climate change (while complaining about heat or floods). Or hardening stances against evolving attitudes on race reckoning or gender. Or denying medical information about transgender people, or banning books with difficult themes.
Absolutes, assumptions of belief, allow no doubt. Belief can rigidify our thinking or liberate it. Psychologist Carol Dweck and colleagues investigate assumption and belief through neurobiology. Along with neural growth, belief with a growth mindset can produce people who are more open to learning, incorporating knowledge as part of the belief they can learn. They can better tolerate failure, manage anxiety, and improve skills over time. They also think of themselves as improving through effort, viewing learning as lifelong. By contrast, people who believe that ability and intelligence are fixed stay hardened in a worldview that says no practice or action can change how they think of themselves or the world. With a fixed belief, moving outside their comfort zone is scary and limited. Fixed mindset can even be seen by limited activity in brain imaging where fewer neural connections are being made.
There’s a significant body of research on disposition or attribution of beliefs about the self, posted on the website of the National Institute of Health, and summarized in an article by Conversano and others. Belief about the self and others, including the belief that learning includes failure, trial and error, and going just outside of our comfort zones can foster resilience to stress or fear and more comfort with coping skills.
Growth mindset can eliminate some hardened beliefs that create “enemies” and make differences in others targets of fear. We Americans are capable of working things out, of letting knowledge inform our beliefs. We can look at difficult truths in history, like enslavement, or facts like gun violence, or political fears, by believing human beings can learn and change, by allowing false starts and failure, by embracing the angels of our better nature. We can put in effort in everyday ways, open ourselves to communicate, risk a little outside our comfort zone, and live in peace together. Like the song goes, “What’s so funny about peace, love, and understanding?”
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.