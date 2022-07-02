The reasons for inflation vary. Republicans blame Biden and the policies of the Democrats. Democrats blame outside influences beyond our control. One of the reasons for inflation across the board is the high cost of gasoline. Getting consumers goods to market contributes to higher prices.
According to a recent article in Forbes magazine, Pennsylvania has the highest state gas taxes in the nation at 57.6 cents. Delaware in contrast has a gas tax of 23 cents per gallon. Prior to the recent increases in gas prices this difference was largely reflected in prices at the pump when Delaware had prices 35 to 45 cents lower than Pa. Now the price of gas in Delaware is much on a par with the price in Pa.
Shouldn’t the lower taxes in Delaware reflect a difference in prices at the pump even now with the higher prices? It doesn’t. A reasonable assumption is that oil companies or station owners, at least in Delaware, are charging more than they should. No wonder oil companies profits are soaring.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg