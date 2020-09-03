There was a time when, despite differing political opinions, we still generally agreed what America is and — at least when it came to basics of infrastructure, health care, and technology — how to continue improving it. Back then, America’s democracy was the envy of the world. But then things started to go awry.
First, the push for universal health care coverage became a partisan issue. Democrats plowed ahead despite lack of support from across the aisle. What should have been an issue of common concern turned into a “we win, you lose” situation. Obamacare’s drafting was manipulated by the health insurance industry, who succeeded early on at eliminating the public option. The new law was then poorly implemented, with citizens who didn’t qualify forced to buy an expensive health plan that they didn’t want on a website that didn’t work.
As is typical in the American political cycle, after the pendulum swings too far in one direction, it then swings too far in the other. This particular backlash involved a politician who appealed to our xenophobic tendencies. Sure, we’re a country built by immigrants — and descendants of immigrants ourselves — but illegal immigrants have been streaming across the southern border for years. Businesses were benefiting from the cheap labor and — with many U.S. cities serving as “sanctuary cities” — there wasn’t an impetus for change. The new politician on the scene riled up his base about this otherwise legitimate issue by deploying racist rhetoric. It was working so well that, after becoming president, he didn’t stop with illegal immigration. He intensified his push by reducing or eliminating legal immigration as well, including for highly skilled workers — the same sort of immigrants who “made America great” in the first place.
The new president was a businessman and, apart from kicking out the cheap labor, he put business first. The U.S. political cycle being only four or eight years, he set aside long-term concerns about the environment — turning the U.S. into the only country to leave the Paris Climate Agreement. The economy was humming along and another four years in the White House seemed all but certain. But then the unexpected happened: The COVID-19 pandemic hit. Well, it wasn’t really unexpected. Scientists had been warning for years that it wasn’t a matter of “if” but “when.” While being a science-hater appealed to his climate-denier base, that stance doesn’t bode well when the “when” is now. Prior to the pandemic, he had disbanded the pandemic response team left to him by his predecessor. As the pandemic reached U.S. shores and spread unabated, the president persisted that the virus would somehow just “go away.”
That’s when this president’s popularity began to fade, and his reelection prospects grew dim. The same voter base that propelled him to power was now being picked off one-by-one by the virus that he failed to control. There were still holdouts who’d support their strongman no matter what, but the reality faced by many due to their leader’s inaction was too much to ignore. But losing was not an option for this president — the statute of limitations on his various criminal dealings would not have time to expire. It was time to redeploy his backup plan from the first election — call the results into question even before there are any. The pandemic itself provided the perfect excuse. Mail-in voting would sharply increase due to the pandemic. He could sabotage the postal service and use the ensuing chaos as a basis for claiming the results are unfair.
This is the part of the story where we arrive at the present. We’re in an America where health care is a political issue, highly-skilled immigrants are no longer encouraged or attracted to join our ranks, and attacking basic national infrastructure (our postal system) is accepted by Old Glory wavers. The president has eroded the separation of powers — an essential pillar of our democracy — and democracy itself is no longer understood or valued by every American. Oh yeah, and we’re the global center of a pandemic.
With the highest number of deaths in the world, the president himself may have put it best during his 2016 campaign: “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.”
Adrian Pinter lives in Lewisburg.